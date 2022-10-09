Ukrainian Runners Push to Ban Russians From NYC Marathon

CHEAT SHEET
A group of Ukrainian runners is pushing for the New York City Marathon to block Russians and Belarusians from participating in solidarity with victims of the war. The New York Daily News reports that marathon organizers are not prepared to bar runners because of their nationality but will not allow flags from those countries to be flown. In addition, “Russian and Belarussian elite athletes have not been invited nor accepted to participate in any NYRR races,” the organizers said. The Ukrainians said if they don’t get their way they may boycott the famed race.