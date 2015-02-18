Ukrainians Lose Town During ‘Ceasefire’

CHEAT SHEET
As of Wednesday, a number of pro-government forces began to withdraw their troops from the east Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, which is under attack by Russian-backed separatists. Mykola Kolesnyk, the leader of one of the paramilitary groups, said they are only pulling out “units which are surrounded in populated areas in and around the town” in order to save people’s lives. The town of Debaltseve, an important transportation hub, was not included in the ceasefire agreement by Russia, Ukraine, Germany, and France last week.