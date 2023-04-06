Ukrainians have set up a massive projector showing footage of Russian war crimes on the border with Belarus—and the disturbing scenes are playing loudly and on loop for residents on Belarusian territory.

The jarring scene was captured in a video shared by the Belsat news agency. The nearly two-minute video opens with the sound of air-raid sirens, before Belarusian President Alexander Lukasheno is shown vowing to back Russia as it bombs Ukrainian cities.

The footage then cuts to some of the most horrific images from the war: murdered civilians littering the streets of Bucha, their hands tied behind their backs; rows of body bags containing the corpses recovered from mass graves.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is then shown appealing to Belarusians to see through Russia’s lies about the war. The footage is reportedly being shown on the border from Ukraine’s Zhytomyr region. A Belarusian flag and Ukrainian flag were also erected side by side nearby.

Belsat notes that readers in Belarus reported the video is clearly visible and audible to residents in the area. Belarusian territory was used as a staging ground for the Russian military in the run-up to the full-scale invasion, and Lukashenko has vowed to fully enter the war if his country is attacked by Ukrainians—a promise that has raised fears the Kremlin could pull Minsk in by provocation.

Belarusian authorities had previously set up propaganda billboards on the border facing into Ukrainian territory. Ukrainians reportedly first set up a sign there pleading with Belarusians not to become “occupiers” like the Russians, and in response from the Belarus side, a billboard was erected telling Ukrainians the real “occupiers” were the Americans.

Belarusian authorities have yet to publicly comment on the new projector and war footage, but they previously complained of “provocations” on the part of Ukrainians, such as someone shouting, “If I come onto your territory, will you shoot me?”