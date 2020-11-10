U.K.’s Boris Johnson Calls to Congratulate ‘President-Elect’ Biden

CHEAT SHEET
NOT IN DENIAL
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Joe Biden on Tuesday to congratulate the “president-elect,” according to a statement from 10 Downing Street. Johnson, hailing from the U.K.’s Conservative Party, invited Biden to a United Nations climate summit scheduled for next year in Glasgow and used Biden’s “build back better” slogan to reference the transatlantic allies’ efforts on the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson is the latest foreign leader to acknowledge Biden’s victory in the presidential election, following, most recently, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whom President Donald Trump had cultivated.