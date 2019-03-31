Ultra’s Day Two Better But Still Frustrating for Crowds
THE WAITING IS THE HARDEST PART
Dubbed ‘Fyre Festival 2’ after 80,000 festival revelers got stuck on Miami’s Virginia Key island Friday night, the Ultra Music Festival was only a slightly better experience for tens of thousands of people on Saturday, according to the Miami Herald. After a tree caught fie and tens of thousands of people were left without transportation back to Miami on the opening night of the electronic music event, festival organizers tried a new approach to moving people off the inlet after the concert. Buses were lined up and festival goers were counted and allocated to the transportation rather than just let loose as they were on the opening night. The festival music also went on after 2 a.m., which meant some people lingered, taking pressure off the otherwise writhing crowds trying to leave the venue at the same time. There were also around 30,000 fewer people in attendance the second day.