U.N. Asked to Send Team to Syria

After meeting in Cairo on Sunday, foreign ministers of the Arab League are asking the United Nations Security Council to send a peacekeeping team to Syria, as they discussed whether to renew their own observer’s mission. The group also called on Arab nations to sever diplomatic ties with the country in an effort to pressure the regime of Bashar al-Assad to end its brutal crackdown of protesters. The ministers adopted a resolution that, along with asking for the U.N.’s help, also calls on Syrian military forces to withdraw from cities, as they had demanded before.