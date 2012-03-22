U.N. Condemns Mali Coup

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
The U.N. Security Council has strongly condemned a military coup that took place in Mali early Thursday morning. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called on the responsible parties to refrain from violence. Rogue soldiers overtook the government after it was unable to stop a separatist rebellion in the north of the country. Mali is due to hold elections on April 29, and the whereabouts of the current president, as well as other top government officials, remain unknown as the World Bank halted its aid to the nation.