U.N. Inspectors Return to Iran

The team of United Nations nuclear inspectors is back in Iran for another round of talks, but it’s unlikely to result in a major breakthrough. The visit coincides with increased tensions between Iran and the West, with Iran yesterday cutting off oil exports to Britain and France in retaliation for tightening sanctions. There’s continuing talk about the possibility of Israel striking Iran in an attempt to delay its nuclear program, but yesterday Gen. Martin Dempsey, the chairman of the U.S. military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned that that would be a bad idea. A strike, according to experts, would require a massive effort from Israel’s Air Force.