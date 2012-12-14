U.N.: Iran Nuclear Probe Deal Soon

CHEAT SHEET
The U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency said that it expected to reach a deal with Iran over resuming its investigation into the country’s nuclear program as early as next month. Though the IAEA was denied access to the Parchin military site, progress was reportedly made during talks in Tehran on Thursday. The IAEA team leader indicated that a framework agreement would come at the next meeting, saying, “We expect to finalize the structured approach and start implementing it then shortly after that … We had good meetings. We were able to make good progress.” The next meeting between the IAEA and Iran is scheduled for January 16. The IAEA had previously said that it expected such an agreement after talks in May, but it did not occur.