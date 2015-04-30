UN Launches Nepal Earthquake Appeal

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BBC
The UN has launched a $415 million appeal for earthquake victims in Nepal, aiming to step up government relief efforts over the next thee months. As emergency aid began to reach parts of the devastated country, riot police clashed with protesters in Kathmandu Wednesday. Frustrated by the delay of aid and lack of transportation, protesters took to the streets to face off with armed soldiers. Witnesses reported a truck loaded with drinking water was forced off the road by protesters, while locals in the village of Sangachowk blocked the main road with tires to stop aid headed for other areas, according to Reuters. The death toll from Saturday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake has topped 5,500 and injured 11,440 more, according to the AP.