UN: More Foreigners Joining Terrorists

More than 25,000 people from over 100 nations have left to join terrorist groups such as al Qaeda and the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. It’s a figure that “is higher than it has ever been historically,” according to a UN report released Wednesday. A panel of experts monitoring UN sanctions against al Qaeda found the number of foreign terrorist fighters has jumped 71 percent between mid-2014 and March 2015. More than 20,000 of those foreigners are heading to Iraq and Syria, primarily joining ISIS and the al Nusra Front. The report called the new “an urgent global security problem” and suggested greater intelligence sharing between countries.