U.N. Observers Monitor Syria

Seven United Nations observers have been deployed in Syria to ensure compliance with a brokered ceasefire that the government has largely failed to uphold, a spokesman for U.N. envoy Kofi Annan said Friday. The rest of an advanced team of about 30 unarmed monitors is expected in the coming days. Meanwhile, shelling and gunfire resumed in some neighborhoods in the city of Homs, opposition activists said, as world leaders sought tough sanctions against the regime over its failure to fully implement the peace plan.