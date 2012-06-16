U.N. Observers Suspend Syria Mission

CHEAT SHEET
The United Nations announced Saturday that it was putting a stop to the rounds being made by its observers in Syria, suspending their activities and patrols there, because of escalating violence. Maj. Gen. Robert Mood issued a statement saying that the bloodshed is posing significant risks to the U.N. observers and is creating a difficult environment for them to carry out their mission. Mood said observers will stay in their current locations “until further notice” as the suspension is reviewed on a daily basis. They will not be conducting patrols of any nature during the suspension, the statement noted.