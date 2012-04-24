U.N.: Syria Violence ‘Unacceptable’

CHEAT SHEET
Even though the Syrian regime agreed to a ceasefire after months of brutal fighting, violence continues to spread throughout the country. Special envoy Kofi Annan told the United Nations Security Council that the country is still experiencing “unacceptable” aggression and that dozens of people have been killed in recent days. Syrian troops continue to kill civilians, and satellite imagery shows the government hasn’t pulled all of its heavy weapons back from the front lines. Annan said Syrian forces are breaking the ceasefire agreement when U.N. monitors leave certain areas.