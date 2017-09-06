U.N.: There Have Been 33 Uses of Chemical Weapons in Syria

CHEAT SHEET
United Nations war-crimes investigators have found the most conclusive evidence to date on chemical-weapons attacks in Syria, announcing in a new report that at least 33 uses of such weapons have been documented so far in the war-torn country. Twenty-seven of those attacks were perpetrated by forces representing the government of President Bashar al-Assad, according to the report. At least 83 people were killed in the April sarin-gas attack on Khan Sheikhoun, and most of those victims were women and children, according to the U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Syria. The findings declare that the attack was, in fact, a war crime.