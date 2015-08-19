UN to Let Iran Inspect Its Own Nuke Site

CHEAT SHEET
A secret agreement between Iran and the United Nations will allow Iranian experts to inspect a nuclear site in the country allegedly used to develop nuclear weapons. This work is most frequently done by inspectors hired by the UN itself. Opponents of the Iran deal have often criticized it for trusting Iran too much. This specific agreement with the UN was carved out separately from the main Iran negotiation. It was agreed upon by Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, but endorsed by the United States. The White House has said that there are no side deals meant to be more favorable to Iran and that this specific planned inspection is akin to any other arrangements made between a country and the IAEA.