UN Will Investigate War Crimes in Iraq

The United Nations is sending investigators to Iraq to look at crimes being committed by Islamic State militants on what officials describe as being on “an unimaginable scale.” The organization plans to hold the guilty parties to account. The UN’s Human Rights Council agreed to spend $1.18 million to send a team of 11 investigators, who are to report back by March 2015. Islamic State, formerly known as ISIS, has launched a reign of terror in swaths of Iraq and Syria that it has declared a Muslim “caliphate.” The extremists have slain thousands of people in the area, killing many in mass executions.