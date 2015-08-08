Unarmed Football Player Killed By Police

CHEAT SHEET
A 19-year-old college football player was shot and killed by police Friday after the teenager crashed a car through the front window of a car dealership. Christian Taylor, a sophomore at San Angelo State University, was shot by Officer Brad Miller, who had been working under supervision with a training officer since his graduation from police academy in March. The Arlington Police Department said police approached Taylor, a struggle ensued, and then Taylor was shot. Taylor’s uncle, Clyde Fuller, questioned the police account, saying, “They say he’s burglarizing the place by running up in there? Nuh-uh. Something doesn’t sound right.” Taylor was black. Miller has been placed on administrative leave.