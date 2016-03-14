UNC, Kansas, UVA, Oregon Get Top Seeds

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ESPN
The Oregon Ducks earned a surprising No. 1 seed for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, joining Kansas, North Carolina, and Virginia in the top spots. Oregon (28-6), which won the Pac-12 regular-season and tournament titles, received the spot over Michigan State, which many thought would receive a top bracket slot. Kansas (30-4) ranks overall as No. 1 with both regular-season and conference titles in the Big 12. Virginia is the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Midwest Region, while the Tar Heels (28-6) head the East Region. Sunday night’s bracket reveal brought a few twists, including the surprising absence of Monmouth and Valparaiso. The full bracket was also leaked on Twitter early in the two-hour show.