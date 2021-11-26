Uncommon James' Black Friday Sale Is the Perfect Opportunity to Stock Up on Stocking Stuffers

From reality start to style icon, Kristin Cavallari has proven herself a businesswoman and force to be reckoned with in the lifestyle space. With her pulse on the latest accessory trends, her jewelry label, Uncommon James, has amassed a cult-following - and for good reason. The Hills alum, mother of three, and multi-brand founder designs timeless, sophisticated pieces that normally range from $29 and $74. This Black Friday, however, you can score the accessories for less. Way less.

For VIP members (sign up for perks here), the Uncommon James Black Friday Sales Event starts early on Thursday, November 25th. For non-VIP members, prices drop Friday, November 26th, and will continue through Cyber Monday, November 29th. During this time, all jewelry sitewide will retail for 35% off.

While this limited-time deal excludes the Demi-Fine collection, we guarantee there’s something for everyone on the site. Personal favorites of this reporter include the Poppy Necklace (you’ll want to wear it everywhere) and Killer Ear Climber (a subtle statement), while some of the brand’s best-sellers include the Girl Boss Earrings, Sur Necklace, Sure Thing Necklace, and the Gilded Bracelet Set.

