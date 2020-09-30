Undecided Voter Says Trump Acted Like ‘a Crackhead’ During Debate, Will Now Back Biden
After you take part in a presidential debate, there are some words you want to hear when people are asked how they thought you came across. Maybe descriptors such as authoritative, knowledgeable, or compassionate. One thing you don’t want to hear, however, is that you acted like “a crackhead.” But that is exactly how Trump’s performance was described by Ruthie, a previously undecided voter from Pennsylvania, who said she will now back Joe Biden. Ruthie took part in a focus group of 15 undecided voters conducted by veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz. The voter said she was shocked by Trump’s debate performance, comparing it to Biden trying to “win an argument with a crackhead.” Four of the 15 backed Biden after the debate, while two backed Trump. The rest remained neutral.