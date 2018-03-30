CHEAT SHEET

    UnderArmour Hacked, 150 Million MyFitnessPal Accounts Affected

    UnderArmour said on Thursday that it was the victim of a cyberattack, affecting 150 million accounts as part of its MyFitnessPal nutrition app. The company said the breach occurred earlier this year, but it was only made aware of the incident this week. Hackers are believed to have stolen users’ email addresses and password data, but not their credit-card information or Social Security numbers. UnderArmour’s stock fell by 4.6 percent after the news broke. The revelation came a day after Boeing said it was hit with a similar cyberattack that affected some of its manufacturing systems.

