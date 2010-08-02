Underground Comedy 2010 Trailer with Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan's long incarceration is finally over, and to celebrate, here's the dreadful trailer for her upcoming movie, Underground Comedy 2010, wherein she (and her SCRAM bracelet) pulls a Marilyn, then opens fire on paparazzi.
Lindsay Lohan's long incarceration is finally over, and to celebrate, here's the dreadful trailer for her upcoming movie, Underground Comedy 2010, wherein she (and her SCRAM bracelet) pulls a Marilyn, then opens fire on paparazzi.