Undocumented Workers Previously Employed at Trump Properties Ask Congress for Protection

Several undocumented workers who were previously employed at Trump properties have asked Congress for protection against immigration authorities, CNN reports. Victorina Morales, a cleaner who spoke out about her work at one of the president's golf clubs for a New York Times articles in December, joined three other former workers and traveled to Washington this week to meet with lawmakers. The group has reportedly appealed to members of the Senate to call for an investigation into the Trump Organization’s hiring practices in an effort to shield them from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. New Jersey Democratic Sens. Cory Booker and Robert Menendez met with the group Tuesday. After the meeting, Menendez said he would “raise concerns” with federal agencies to make sure that their status is not “negatively” affected. “[The workers] really speak volumes about the hypocrisy of the president who rails against immigrants but uses their labor and does so in a way, and an in an environment, as I understand it, that was hostile to them and threatening to them," Menendez told reporters Tuesday. A dozen undocumented workers were reportedly fired recently from the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester, New York.
