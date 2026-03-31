‘Unflattering’ Photo Yanked After Karoline Leavitt Meltdown

An unflattering photo of Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has been removed from circulation after press agencies were “made aware” that the White House disapproved.

The photo was taken by AFP photographer Andrew Caballero-Reynolds during a Thanksgiving-themed press briefing in November, where Leavitt was joined by “Waddle” the turkey and her young son.

In it, Leavitt can be seen holding her son in her arms as they look down at Waddle, who is also in frame.

According to a new Status report, Leavitt found the angle so unflattering that the photo agency was “made aware” of the White House’s displeasure, and the image was soon removed from its library. Once the AFP removed the photo, it was automatically removed from the Getty Images library.

A screen grab from Tages-Anzeiger of the photo of Karoline Leavitt with her son Nicholas, and Waddle, one of the National Thanksgiving turkeys, in the press briefing room of the White House, prior to the turkey pardoning ceremony with President Donald Trump on Nov. 25, 2025, in Washington, DC., before being pulled by the AFP. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty/Tages-Anzeiger

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House, AFP, and Getty Images for comment. The White House did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Status.

AFP’s director of brand and communications Grégoire Lemarchand confirmed that the image was removed after initial publication. He also confirmed that the agency was “made aware” that the White House did not like the photo, but stressed that the decision to remove the image was “an internal editorial one, based on our standard quality and selection criteria” and that there was no external pressure.

“During high-volume events like White House briefings, our desk often receives a large influx of photos directly from the photographer’s camera, which are moved quickly by the editor on duty to ensure timely delivery,” Lemarchand told the outlet.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt holds her son Nicholas as Waddle, one of the National Thanksgiving turkeys, visits the press briefing room of the White House, prior to the turkey pardoning ceremony with US President Donald Trump on November 25, 2025, in Washington, DC. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

“Upon a subsequent review of the day’s production, our editor-in-chief determined that this specific image did not meet our editorial standards. The angle was poor and, more importantly, we already had a selection of superior images from the same event available on the wire.”

Vice president of brand and communications for Getty Images, Anne Flanagan, told Status that AFP maintains full editorial control over its imagery. She did not answer questions about whether Getty had also received complaints from the White House.

Reporters raise hands as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt holds a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 30, 2026. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Status noted that while Lemarchand said that there was no external pressure applied on AFP to remove the photo, he also acknowledged that the agency was “made aware” of the White House’s feelings towards the photo.

“While we were made aware that White House staff found the photo unflattering, we want to be clear that there was no formal request to remove it, nor was there any external pressure involved,” Lemarchand said.

Status’ Oliver Darcy wrote in response that, “The White House does not need to issue a ‘formal’ demand to remove a photo. Simply making it clear the administration’s press shop is unhappy with it is enough.”

While the image is no longer available for purchase online, as of Tuesday it could still be viewed in an article published in November on the website of German-language Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.

The complaints are the latest example of the Trump administration’s antagonistic relationship with the press, particularly press photographers. Earlier this month, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth denied photographers access to a Pentagon briefing after he complained about ugly photos of himself.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks, following Markwayne Mullin's swearing-in as Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 24, 2026. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“I, along with print photographers, have been denied entry to cover today’s Pentagon briefing. All other media were allowed in,” The Atlantic journalist Nancy Youssef wrote on X.

The move came after Hegseth, like Leavitt, took issue with “unflattering” photos of himself that had been published, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to the Washington Post.