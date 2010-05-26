Unhealthiest Fast Food: Five Guys, Cheesecake Factory

CHEAT SHEET
Feeling hungry? The Center for Science in the Public Interest has released its 2010 Xtreme Eating Awards—a list of nine of the unhealthiest meals available at national restaurants. Entries include Five Guys, whose bacon cheeseburger has 920 calories and 30 grams of saturated fat; add a large fry for an additional 1,460 calories. The Cheesecake Factory’s pasta carbonara somehow packs a whopping 2,500 calories and four-days worth of saturated fat. Also on the list: The California Pizza Kitchen’s Tostada Pizza, which has 1,440 calories, and its pesto cream penne, which has 1,350 calories.