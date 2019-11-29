UNIQLO’s Black Friday Deals Are A Holiday Shopper’s Winter Wonderland
It’s Black Friday—the first day of a magical long weekend where the family gathers around a shared device to place order after order, bonding over the inescapable pull of a good discount. Sorting through the never-ending stream of promotions can be an overwhelming post-turkey task for even the savviest of shoppers, but UNIQLO is making the choice easy with no-brainer Black Friday deals on winter essentials (for when it comes time to actually leave the house).
Warm-up for your inevitable shopping marathon with $50 off the Seamless Down Coat for men and women—but set your alarm early, because this doorbuster is only available in-stores until 10 a.m. local time, and online until 3 p.m. EST. For those on the hunt for a more playful style, the Fluffy Fleece Jacket is $10 off for men and women, and $5 off for kids, as part of today’s Daily Deal—so snag it while you can in one of its many color options. Looking for even more vibrancy? Add some life to the coldest months of the year with the UNIQLO x Marimekko Limited Edition Collection that launched today, featuring women’s and kids’ styles with bold prints and colorful patterns on outerwear, knitwear, tees, dresses, and more.
UNIQLO is offering free shipping on all Black Friday orders, and throwing in a free Travel Packing Cube Set with all online purchases over $150 (while supplies last). So don’t wait—give in to the holiday spirit and get shopping.