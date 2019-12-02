UNIQLO’s Cyber Monday Deals Will Get You in the Spirit of Giving
Cyber Monday—a.k.a the only Monday anyone has ever looked forward to—is here, marking the biggest online shopping moment of the year. So grab your coffee, fire up that private browser, and get to it. Whether you’re looking to stock up on holiday gifts or snag a little something for yourself, UNIQLO’s Cyber Monday deals on cold-weather essentials are still going strong.
For $50 off (while it lasts), the Hybrid Down Ultra Warm Coat will let that special someone know you care with the gift of everlasting warmth. Visit the site throughout the day for other limited-time deals on smart stocking stuffer and gift exchange picks, like basic T-shirts for only $9.90 (valid from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.), or $10 off men’s and women’s lounge sets (valid from 6 p.m. tonight to 9 a.m. tomorrow). UNIQLO is offering free shipping on all Cyber Monday orders plus a free pair of Color Socks while supplies last, so hurry up and keep yourself—and everyone else on your list—covered throughout the holidays and beyond.