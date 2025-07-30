United Airlines Issues Mayday Call After Boeing Engine Fails

Cheat Sheet
Why Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Will Get Nothing From His Will
PROTECTING MY HEART
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.30.25 12:09PM EDT 
Brooke Hogan (L) and Hulk Hogan (R)
Brooke Hogan with father Hulk Hogan in 2004. Harry Langdon/Getty Images

Hulk Hogan had an estimated net worth of $25 million when he died suddenly last week, but don’t expect his daughter to walk away with any of it. Brooke Hogan, 37, reportedly asked to be removed from her father’s will in 2023 after cutting ties with him. In a lengthy Instagram post Tuesday, the reality star said she “had to step away to protect [her] heart.” While she kept the details vague, Hogan implied their close relationship grew distant when she expressed concern over her father’s health issues and “begged him to rest.” “He continued to be a financial success for many. This is the last thing I wanted for him—he’s been working and tearing his body apart his entire life,” she added. Hogan, who appeared alongside her family in the reality series Hogan Knows Best, revealed earlier this year that she was estranged from both parents after a public spat with her mother, Linda Hogan, 65. At the time, Brooke said her estrangement from her father “also pertains to… his current wife,” Sky Daily, 49. Despite their estrangement, Hogan paid tribute to her father in another post on Tuesday, sharing a montage of family photos and writing, “You were my everything, and I will always be your girl.”

Read it at Daily Mail

2
Olympic Gold Medalist, 31, Dies in Climbing Accident
‘EXCEPTIONAL SPORTSWOMAN’
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.30.25 12:07PM EDT 
German biathlete Laura Dahlmeier passed away in a climbing accident in Pakistan.
German biathlete Laura Dahlmeier passed away in a climbing accident in Pakistan. Kevin Voigt/Getty Images

German Olympic gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier has died in a climbing accident, rescuers confirmed. The 31-year-old was caught in a rockfall at an altitude of around 18,700 feet as she was climbing Laila Peak in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan on Monday. Dahlmeier’s management told German newspaper Die Welt on Wednesday that she most likely died from her injuries that day. “It was Laura Dahlmeier’s express and written will that in a case like this, no-one should risk their life to recover her,” they said. It added that “it was her wish to leave her body behind on the mountain in this case.” German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier paid tribute to the “exceptional sportswoman” Wednesday. “Laura Dahlmeier was an ambassador for our country in the world, a role model for peaceful, cheerful and fair coexistence across borders,” he wrote. President of the International Olympic Committee Kirsty Coventry said that Dahlmeier “lost her life in her beloved mountains,” and that “she will be remembered forever.” Dahlmeier won two gold medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in sprint and pursuit races, as well as bronze in the individual competition. She won 15 more medals in World Championships before retiring in 2019 and becoming a state-certified mountain and ski guide in 2023.

Read it at Associated Press

3

United Airlines Issues Mayday Call After Boeing Engine Fails

SCARY TAKEOFF
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 07.30.25 12:51PM EDT 
A United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.
A United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing on July 25 after one of its engines failed shortly after takeoff from Washington Dulles International Airport. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A United Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was forced to make an emergency landing on July 25 after one of its engines failed shortly after takeoff from Washington Dulles International Airport. Flight UA108, carrying 219 passengers and 11 crew members bound for Munich, Germany, issued a “mayday” call minutes into its planned eight-hour journey when the aircraft’s left engine failed during the initial climb. The captain maintained an altitude of 6,000 feet to dump fuel and reduce the plane’s weight before returning to Dulles International Airport nearly three hours later. Aircraft often dump fuel before landing to ensure they meet maximum landing weight requirements. The aircraft was unable to taxi after landing and was towed from the runway. No injuries were reported. United Airlines said in a statement to The Independent that the aircraft was forced to return “to address a mechanical issue.” A spokesperson for the airline added: “The flight was subsequently cancelled, and we arranged alternate travel arrangements to take customers to their destination as soon as possible.” The incident comes just weeks after the tragic June 12 crash in Ahmedabad, India, which involved an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, and killed 260 people.

Read it at Mail Online

4
‘Sound of Music’ Star, 81, Reveals Two Near-Death Experiences
HEALTH SCARES
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.30.25 12:59PM EDT 
Rolfe Gruber and Liesl Von Trapp.
Dan Truhitte Instagram.

The actor who played Liesl’s boyfriend, Rolf Gruber, in the 1965 classic The Sound of Music revealed on Wednesday that he’s survived two heart attacks in the past six years. Daniel Truhitte told the Daily Mail that the first heart attack came on Christmas Day in 2019, and the second was at a funeral in June 2022. “It didn’t look like I was gonna make it,” Truhitte said of the second incident. “They didn’t expect me to be here, but I am and I’m fine now.” Gruber, 81, earned the role of Gruber, who memorably dances with Liesl to the song Sixteen Going on Seventeen in the film, after a series of grueling auditions with composer Richard Rodgers and choreographers. He ended up being the last person to be cast for the movie, which he chalked up to his ability to “sing and dance and play a Nazi believably.” The movie went on to win five Academy Awards and rake in more than $280 million at the box office.

Read it at Daily Mail

5
‘World’s Hottest Man’ Reveals It Took Years to Get Over Model Ex
CRUSHING BLOW
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.30.25 10:32AM EDT 
Published 07.30.25 10:17AM EDT 
Tyson Beckford in 2004.
Tyson Beckford in 2004. Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

Model Tyson Beckford may be considered one of the hottest men in the world but that doesn’t mean he’s a stranger to heartbreak. In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, the model and actor, who once dated Australian Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik, revealed it took years to get over his famous ex. The couple dated from 2008-2015 with Shaik saying the split was “a mutual agreement.” Beckford described the ordeal as “a crushing blow” that took him nearly four years to get over. “I was madly in love, and I seriously never got my heart broken like that before.” He recalls gushing over his then-partner when he met Cartier’s vice president a month before they separated. “I told him I had this amazing lady I wanted to marry and I knew the ring.” Beckford said the breakup made him retreat into his shell, going into “defense mode” that prevented him from dating—until now. Beckford has a son, Jordan, who was born in 1998 during his relationship with stylist April Roomet. Shaik has a child in 2022, a son named Zai, with with her partner Matthew Adesuyan. Meanwhile, Beckford is back in the dating pool, joining Bravo’s new reality show Kings Court alongside two other famous bachelors, where they court 22 successful women to find their true love. Beckford joined the show after turning it down four times, saying he wants to show “that person who is emotional, the mama’s boy. We’re going to show that side.”

Read it at US Weekly

6
Jet2Holiday Meme Actress Slams WH for Stealing Her Voice
‘NASTY AGENDA’
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.30.25 12:47PM EDT 
oe Lister attends the British Soap Awards at The London Television Centre on May 8, 2010 in London, England.
Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

The voice behind the viral “Jet2Holiday” social media trend has spoken out in response to the White House’s attempt to appropriate the meme for its “nasty agenda.” The trend, where users take an audio clip originally from a cheerful advertisement that says “Nothing beats a Jet2Holiday!” is typically used for silly travel mishaps. But the White House’s X post shows undocumented immigrants shackled and cuffed as they are loaded onto airplanes for deportation. The caption reads, “When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation” followed with an airplane and musical note emojis. “Nothing beats it!” In an instagram story post, Zoë Lister, the advertisement’s voice actress, said “What can be done about @whitehouse using @jet2pics sound and my voiceover to promote their nasty agenda?” Lister is among many on social media calling out the administration. Singer Jess Glynne, who’s song “Hold My Hand” is included in the viral audio clip, also publicly denounced the post saying it made her “sick”. In response to the Daily Beast’s request for comment, the White House said, “There is nothing more unifying and positive than deporting criminal illegal aliens and making American communities safer. The memes will continue until every criminal illegal alien is removed!” Jet2 has yet to respond.

7
Sequel to Classic Julia Roberts Movie Gets the Green Light
WEDDING BELLS
Janna Brancolini
Published 07.30.25 12:03PM EDT 
Julia Roberts arrives at the 50th Cesar Film Awards at L'Olympia on February 28, 2025 in Paris, France.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Sony Pictures has given the green light to a sequel of the beloved Julia Roberts rom com My Best Friend’s Wedding. It’s not clear which of the film’s original stars will be return, but Dermot Mulroney—who played the titular best friend—first teased the possibility of a sequel last week during an interview with the New York Post. The project has now been confirmed, with Oscar-nominated director Celine Song tapped to write the screenplay. The original 1997 film, directed by P.J. Hogan, starred Roberts as a food critic named Julianne who makes a pact with Mulroney’s Michael that if they’re not married by age 28, they will marry each other. Julianne then realizes on the eve of Michael’s wedding to his girlfriend, Kimmy, played by Cameron Diaz, that she’s in love with him, and sets out to sabotage the nuptials. The movie was a box office hit, bringing in $127 million in North America, and earned three Golden Globe nominations. The sequel’s screenwriter, Song, was nominated for an Academy Award for her film Past Lives and recently proved her rom com chops with A24’s Materialists, starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.

Read it at Variety

8
Delta Sued After Worker Filmed Lewd Videos on Passenger’s Forgotten iPad
ICLOUD HORROR
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 07.30.25 10:24AM EDT 
Delta airplane.
A woman was able to bypass multiple security checkpoints and board a Delta flight from New York City to Paris. NurPhoto via Getty Images

A South Carolina couple has sued Delta Air Lines after a child’s forgotten pink iPad was allegedly stolen by an employee and used to upload graphic sexual images. Tory and Brooke Brewer claim in the suit that they found the lewd images—published by TMZ, appearing to show a man in a Delta lanyard masturbating—uploaded to their iCloud account after the “Peppa Pig” iPad was left behind after a July 2023 flight. “What should have been a fun family getaway was riddled with confusion and anxiety over unauthorized access to their personal devices, a breach of privacy, and the transmission of highly inappropriate, explicit video recordings sent through their child’s personal devices, something they never would have expected,” the Brewers’ attorney, Tola Familoni, said in a statement. The Brewers hoped the airline “would have acknowledged their role and responsibility for what happened to this family,” but “unfortunately didn’t do that,” sending only a “no reply” response, according to The Guardian. In a statement, Delta said “the accused individual is not a Delta employee but one of a vendor company,” adding that it has “zero tolerance for unlawful behavior of any kind but will decline to comment further on this pending litigation.” The name of the vendor was not disclosed, and the Daily Beast has contacted Delta for further clarification.

Read it at The Guardian

9
Damning Poll Finds Huge Amount of Voters Believe Trump Was ‘Involved’ in Epstein’s Crimes
COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 07.30.25 9:47AM EDT 
Published 07.30.25 9:33AM EDT 
Jeffrey Epstein (left) and Donald Trump in 1997.
Jeffrey Epstein (left) and Donald Trump in 1997. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Nearly half of Americans believe President Donald Trump was somehow involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes, a striking new poll has revealed. When asked by YouGov: “Do you think that Donald Trump was involved in crimes allegedly committed by Jeffrey Epstein?” 46 percent of respondents said yes, compared to 32 percent who said no and 23 percent remained unsure. No evidence has emerged implicating Trump in Epstein’s crimes, though the pair were friends for years. The poll’s findings, as usual, highlight a clear partisan divide—80 percent of Democrats believe Trump to be complicit compared to just 5 percent who do not. Meanwhile, 68 percent of Republicans reject the idea outright, but 11 percent of Trump voters believe the president was complicit in Epstein’s crimes and a further 21 percent are uncertain. Additionally, most Americans also disapprove of Trump’s handling of the Epstein investigation, with just 21 percent approving of his actions so far. Sixty-seven percent of Americans suspect a government cover-up of evidence in the Epstein case, while only 12 percent believe nothing has been hidden.

10
Dean Cain Reveals He Was Sexually Harassed on ‘Lois & Clark’
SHOCKING
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.30.25 11:23AM EDT 
Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher in 1993.
Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher in 1993. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con

Dean Cain made a shocking revelation in a new interview with Variety this week: he was sexually harassed while filming the TV show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. Cain, 58, didn’t disclose who harassed him on the set of the ’90s hit, but he said that he “could have had the biggest sexual harassment lawsuit in Hollywood history.” Cain’s statement could resolve the longstanding question of why ABC abruptly cancelled the show—which attracted 15 million viewers per episode at its peak—after the fourth season ended. Cain had already written scripts for season five and planned to direct several episodes while also starring as Clark Kent. The Hollywood heartthrob went on to host the TV docuseries Ripley’s Believe It or Not! and star in movies such as The Broken Hearts Club, Rat Race, and Out of Time. His time as Superman has always defined his public persona, though, including in recent weeks as he’s attracted attention for his stinging critiques of the newest Man of Steel movie (which premiered earlier this month). Cain told Entertainment Weekly that director James Gunn had made the new Superman too “woke”: “Changing beloved characters I don’t think is a great idea.”

Read it at Variety

