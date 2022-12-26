CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Pilot Adopts Dog Abandoned at San Francisco Airport
WOOF!
Read it at ABC News
A dog abandoned at the San Francisco International Airport this fall has found a home after being adopted by a United Airlines pilot and his family. The San Francisco SPCA and United organized an adoption party for the dog, who has been named Polaris. The black dog appeared in a red Santa costume, which also marked a $5,000 donation from United to the animal-rescue organization.
After being abandoned at the airport earlier this year, Polaris will now live with United Capt. William Dale. “It’s a great feeling to see this story come full circle and that Polaris will have a loving home with United Airlines Captain Dale and his family — just in time for the holidays," United said in a statement.