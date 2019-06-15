United Airlines Plane Skids Off Runway in Newark Disrupting Air Travel

A United Airlines jet skidded off the runway at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey leading FAA to temporarily halting all travel in an out of one of the nation’s busiest airports Saturday afternoon. In a statement, the FAA said the plane which was arriving from Denver landed around 1 p.m. and then skidded off the left side of a runway and came to rest with part of its landing gear stuck in a grassy area. The plane “experienced multiple flat tires upon landing in Newark,” a United spokesperson said in a statement according to ABC News. Air travel resumed a few hours later, but the airport tweeted that it is operating at “limited capacity” because the NTSB has asked not to move the plane until investigators arrive. The plane was carrying 166 passengers. No one was injured.