U.K. Overtakes Italy With Europe’s Highest Coronavirus Death Toll
The coronavirus death toll in the United Kingdom has passed the 32,000 mark, overtaking Italy as the deadliest virus hotspot in Europe, according to new figures released Tuesday. Italy, which had previously been the hardest hit European country, has reported 29,029 virus-related deaths. According to Britain’s Office for National Statistics (ONS), 29,648 deaths were reported in England and Wales, but the total number is 32,313 with the addition of Scotland and Northern Ireland, including probable cases. More than 7,000 deaths were added to the overall tally from England and Wales in the week ending on April 24, according to the ONS. A Downing Street spokesman told Reuters that Britain remains in a “dangerous phase” of the coronavirus outbreak even after Prime Minister Boris Johnson asserted that the country had passed its peak.