United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres: ‘Concerned’ by Refugee Bans

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres released a statement on Tuesday seemingly in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning refugees and foreign nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries. Guterres said “countries have the right, even the obligation, to responsibly manage their borders to avoid infiltration by members of terrorist organizations,” but added: “This cannot be based on any form of discrimination related to religion.” Guterres also echoed the concerns of Republican Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham, who on Sunday released a joint statement saying they are worried that the executive order will end up being a self-inflicted wound when it comes to national security. “[Such policy] triggers widespread anxiety and anger that may facilitate the propaganda of the very terrorist organizations we all want to fight against,” Guterres said. “Blind measures, not based on solid intelligence, tend to be ineffective as they risk being bypassed by what are today sophisticated global terrorist movements.”
