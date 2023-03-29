CHEAT SHEET
Passenger Claims One-Third of His Swanky Whisky Mysteriously Vanished on Flight
An angry airline passenger was left needing a drink after landing at his destination to find that, somehow, a bottle of expensive whisky he’d packed in a checked bag had been opened and suspiciously lost one-third of its contents in transit. Christopher Ambler tweeted a picture of the bottle—which appears to be Glenmorangie’s $100+ A Tale of Cake single malt—asserting that the spirit hadn’t leaked in his suitcase. “It was sealed new when packed and seal broken by opening,” Ambler wrote. “Your baggage handlers are thieves.” The official Twitter account of United Airlines replied to the post saying they were sorry to hear about the mysterious disappearance and asked for details so they could “escalate” the complaint.