United Video Sparks Outrage in China

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at AP
Video of Sunday night’s violent incident on a United Airlines plane in Chicago has sparked outrage in China after a witness reported that the elderly man who was dragged off the aircraft may have been targeted because he was Chinese. Images of the blood-soaked passenger from cellphone footage were circulated on China's microblogging service Weibo and have now been viewed upward of 190 million times. The perceived prejudice against the man—and United’s lackluster response—drew condemnation and calls for a boycott of the airline, the Associated Press reports.