Universal Studios Allegedly Trimmed Trees Shading WGA, SAG Strikers
‘THAT’S SO SHADY’
Universal Pictures, the film production studio behind the highly anticipated Oppenheimer, has been accused of trimming trees that just so happen to line the sidewalks where Hollywood strikers have been picketing. “Quick shoutout to the good people at @UniversalPics for trimming the trees that gave our picket line shade right before a 90+ degree week,” comedian Chris Stephens tweeted, alongside an image of bare trees outside of Universal’s Los Angeles studio. The Screen Actors Guild recently joined the Writers Guild of America to demand fair pay from major production studios, including Universal, in a historic strike of writers and actors across the industry. The strikers have remained strong even as a heat wave sweeps across Southern California, spiking temperatures up to the triple digits. People flooded Stephens’ comments, with one user joking, “That’s so shady” and another telling the culprit to “get ready for a fine and sanctions” for allegedly violating tree pruning laws. Universal didn’t respond to Los Angeles magazine’s request for comment.