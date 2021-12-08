Anti-Semitic, Racist Posters Plastered Around Buffalo University During Hanukkah
VILE
The University of Buffalo has launched an investigation after a series of racist and anti-semitic flyers have been found all over campus. Since the weekend following Thanksgiving, which also coincided with Hanukkah, posters on multiple buildings have shown images of racist stereotypes and Nazi propaganda. In a statement released earlier last week, the school said that it “recognizes the deep upset that these postings cause to UB’s Jewish community, particularly during Hanukkah, and to people of color at our university. UB stands in solidarity with our Jewish community and with our students, faculty and staff of color. We strongly affirm their right to study and work at the university without fear of violence, hatred and intimidation.”
An investigation is ongoing, and officials say they haven’t yet found any evidence of immediate harm or danger to the university community.