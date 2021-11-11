University of Georgia’s Star Linebacker Turns Himself in on Felony Rape Charge
NIGHTMARE
University of Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson has surrendered to Athens-Clarke County police after being charged with felony rape. His arrest comes less than two weeks after a 21-year-old woman accused him of raping her in the early hours of Oct. 29. According to an arrest warrant, the woman told authorities she woke up in an Athens apartment to Anderson penetrating her without consent. Anderson, a senior from Rome, Georgia, was indefinitely suspended from the university football team after the athletic department was notified of the allegation last week. He was recently considered a possible NFL first round draft pick.
“Adam is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court,” Anderson’s attorney, Steve Sadow, said in a statement. Sadow added that his client “hopes and prays that the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and afford him the presumption of innocence that the law demands.” Anderson is being held without bond at the county jail.