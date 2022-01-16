University of Michigan’s President Gets the Boot After Alleged Affair With Employee
‘inappropriate relationship’
An anonymous complaint and ensuing investigation has resulted in the removal of University of Michigan’s president, Mark Schlissel. A Dec. 8 complaint accused Schlissel of having an “inappropriate relationship with a university employee,” which was confirmed by an investigation that uncovered Schlissel’s emails to the subordinate. “As you know, the Regents received an anonymous complaint regarding an alleged sexual affair between you and a subordinate,” the board told Schlissel in a letter. “An investigation has revealed that your interactions with the subordinate were inconsistent with promoting the dignity and reputation of the University of Michigan.” The Board of Regents released exchanges between Schlissel and the unidentified employee alongside the announcement of his firing for the sake of “full public disclosure.” The correspondence included discussion of a New Yorker story about sexual fantasies and detailed trips that the pair took to places like India and Paris. Former University of Michigan President Mary Sue Coleman will serve as interim president during the search for Schlissel’s replacement.