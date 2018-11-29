CHEAT SHEET
    University of Michigan Will Livestream Concert Featuring Inmates’ Music From Auschwitz

    Kacper Pempel/Reuters

    A musical arrangement not heard in concert since Auschwitz concentration camp prisoners performed it during World War II will now be available via a livestream by the University of Michigan. After The Associated Press published a story on the discovery of the piece—titled “The Most Beautiful Time of Life”—by a University of Michigan professor, numerous requests for a livestream came flooding in from around the world, school officials said. Music theory professor Patricia Hall discovered the original piece, which was composed by three camp prisoners, at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum in Poland. The performance will take place at the school in Ann Arbor, Michigan, by the Contemporary Directions Ensemble and will be livestreamed at 8 p.m. Friday.

