Madison Dubiski of Cypress, 23, Identified as Last Astroworld Victim
Another victim of the disaster that was the Astroworld music festival has been revealed. ABC 13 reports that Cypress’ Madison Dubiski, 23, was among one of the eight who died and the last to be identified. A University of Mississippi student, Dubiski was described by friend Riley Dimeo as “beautiful, sweet, kind, and generous.” On Sunday, Dubiski’s family and friends gathered to create a flower-filled memorial outside of NRG Park, the scene of the devastation.
All eight victims of the massive crush have now been publicly identified. Authorities acknowledge the investigation will be lengthy. “This incident is being thoroughly investigated and reviewed,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner.