University of North Carolina Goes Into Lockdown After Threats to Paint Over BLM Mural

Read it at FOX 8
The University of North Carolina, Asheville, issued a shelter in place mandate on Friday following a threat demanding a Black Lives Matter mural on campus be painted over, according to an alert sent out by the university. The alert from the Office of the Chancellor, titled “On-Campus Shelter in Place - Do Not Come to Campus,” said that multiple offices on campus received emails expressing a direct threat to the UNC community. “We ask that employees, other than essential personnel, stay away from campus today,” the statement read. “Please discontinue any and all in-person and virtual classes, practices and activities throughout today.” State and local authorities are investigating the threat and the lockdown will remain until further notice.