USC Apologies for ‘Fuck the Mormons’ Chant at BYU Football Game
‘OFFENSIVE’
The University of Southern California has apologized after students were apparently caught chanting “Fuck the Mormons!” at Saturday night’s football game against Brigham Young University. “The offensive chant from our student section directed towards BYU during the football game last night does not align with our Trojan values,” the school’s athletic department said in a statement. “It was distasteful and we apologize to the BYU program.” BYU ultimately defeated the Trojans 35-31. USC’s defensive line coach, Vic So’oto, apologized as well, saying he “did not hear the chant”—which was reportedly tweeted by multiple users—but knows “it does not reflect the Trojan family that I’ve come to know and love.” “Sincere apologies from an alum @BYU @BYUfootball @kalanifsitake @TomHolmoe. All love. Hard fought game,” he wrote.