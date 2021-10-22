USC Frat Suspended Over Drink-Spiking and Sexual Assault Reports

CHEAT SHEET
A Sigma Nu frat house at the University of California has been put on interim suspension after reports of women being drugged and possibly raped at a party. The university’s Department of Public Safety issued a crime alert saying that campus staff received “a report of sexual assault” and “reports of drugs being placed into drinks during a party at the same fraternity house, leading to possible drug-facilitated sexual assaults.” In an email to USC staff, obtained by CBS Los Angeles, the university said the frat has been suspended and banned from hosting or organizing any activities “social or otherwise.” Women surrounded the frat house on Thursday to post signs in protest. The LAPD has been notified, the university said.