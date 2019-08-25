CHEAT SHEET

    Cops: U. of Tennessee Football Player Threatened to ‘Shoot Up’ School

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Frederick Breedon/Getty

    A University of Tennessee football player ended up booked on a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault after a confrontation with his girlfriend over a pair of fake eyelashes found in his room, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported. Cornerback Bryce Thompson allegedly told the woman he would “slap the (expletive) out of you” and threatened to “shoot up the school,” according to witnesses cited in a police report. Thompson denied making the threats during the Saturday night on-campus incident, which comes a week before Tennessee’s home opener. “We are aware of the situation and are waiting for additional information while the appropriate processes take place,” a UT spokesperson told the newspaper.

    Read it at Knoxville News Sentinel