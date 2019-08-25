CHEAT SHEET
Cops: U. of Tennessee Football Player Threatened to ‘Shoot Up’ School
Read it at Knoxville News Sentinel
A University of Tennessee football player ended up booked on a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault after a confrontation with his girlfriend over a pair of fake eyelashes found in his room, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported. Cornerback Bryce Thompson allegedly told the woman he would “slap the (expletive) out of you” and threatened to “shoot up the school,” according to witnesses cited in a police report. Thompson denied making the threats during the Saturday night on-campus incident, which comes a week before Tennessee’s home opener. “We are aware of the situation and are waiting for additional information while the appropriate processes take place,” a UT spokesperson told the newspaper.