University of Texas Tennis Coach Admits He Took $100K Bribe From Parents

Former University of Texas Men’s Tennis Coach Michael Center admitted that he accepted a $100,000 bribe from parents whose children should not have been on the university team. Center, 55, is the third college coach to plead guilty in the wide-ranging Varsity Blues sting operation that has shed light on a multimillion-dollar scandal involving executives and Hollywood stars who paid for their children’s admission to some of America’s top universities. NBC News reports Center’s lawyer told the court late Wednesday that his client was “a very good man who made a bad mistake.” Center’s attorney John Cunha, Jr. added, “He is very sorry for what he did and at this point he wants to make amends.”