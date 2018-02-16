CHEAT SHEET
Unnamed 14th Co-Conspirator in Mueller’s Russia Indictment
Special counsel Robert Mueller’s indictment names 13 Russians as conspirators in election interference. But there is an unnamed 14th. The indictment lists an anonymous, unindicted man as a “co-conspirator” who joined with the named Russians who applied for American visas under false pretenses. The co-conspirator made it into the country. Months after Krylova and Bogacheva’s road trip, this anonymous Internet Research Agency operative spent five days in Atlanta and sent colleague Sergey Polozov “a summary of his trip’s itinerary and expenses.” —Spencer Ackerman