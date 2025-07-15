Unreleased Beyoncé Music Stolen From Choreographer’s Car

Unreleased Beyoncé music may have fallen into the wrong hands after hard drives containing the singer’s unpublished records were allegedly stolen from her choreographer’s rental Jeep in Atlanta.

Future set lists and footage plans for Beyoncé’s show disappeared as well, according to an incident report from the Atlanta Police Department.

The alleged theft occurred just two days before Beyoncé, 43, kicked off a four-show run at the city’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of her “Cowboy Carter” tour.

Beyoncé has been touring her country album "Cowboy Carter" since April. Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Christopher Grant, the choreographer, and Diandre Blue, a dancer for Beyoncé, told police they parked a rental Jeep Wagoneer in a garage at around 8 p.m. on July 8, according to the report. When they returned about an hour later, they discovered the trunk window had been damaged and their two suitcases, as well as the hard drives, were missing.

Grant told officers he had been carrying “personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé.” The hard drives stored “water marked music, some un-released music, footage plans for the show, and past and future set list,” the report said.

Officers used Apple’s “Find My” feature to trace a stolen pair of AirPods to an undisclosed location, where a “suspicious person stop” was conducted.

Police recovered two “faint” fingerprints at the scene of the theft and said nearby cameras captured the incident.

The larceny unit has investigated the alleged robbery and secured an arrest warrant for a suspect who has not been taken into custody, according to the report. The suspect has not been identified.

Beyoncé, whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, has been lighting up stadiums across the country since April with her Cowboy Carter tour, launched off the back of her 2024 country album of the same name.

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, she became the first Black woman to win a Grammy for Best Country Album. She also won Album of the Year.