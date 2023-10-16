UN Agency Claims Fuel and Medical Supplies Were Stolen in Gaza
‘STRONGLY CONDEMNED’
The United Nations’ agency for Palestinian refugees on Monday said fuel and medical supplies were stolen from the organization’s compound in Gaza. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said in a statement that on Sunday, people “purporting to be from the Ministry of Health of the de facto authorities (DFA) in Gaza” came with trucks and removed the supplies from the agency’s compound in Gaza City. The compound was evacuated last Friday and the agency’s workers have not been able to return. Hamas are the de facto authorities in Gaza—the besieged enclave which is currently running out of basic supplies including fuel and medicine, as well as food and water. “UNRWA’s fuel and other types of material are kept for strictly humanitarian purposes, and any use of such assets for any other purposes is strongly condemned,” the agency added.