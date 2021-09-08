HBO Docuseries ‘Murdaugh Family Mysteries’ to Explore Still-Unfolding Murder Case
NO SPOILERS
Attorney Alex Murdaugh has had quite the year, and it’s still only September. The latest twist on the dark path of murders, money, and mystery currently enveloping the prominent South Carolina attorney? HBO Max announced on Wednesday that is developing a multi-part documentary series, with the working title Murdaugh Family Mysteries, about the June murder of his wife and son, and all that has happened since.
Months after Murdaugh discovered his family members’ bodies at their home in small-town South Carolina, he called 911 after he was shot in the head while changing a tire on a rural road last weekend. Both the murders and the shooting, each of which inspired a national media frenzy, remain unsolved. Since he was shot, Murdaugh was forced out of his law firm for allegedly stealing money, checked into rehab for drug dependency, and had his license to practice law suspended. Whatever happens next, the cameras will be rolling.